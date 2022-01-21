MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0122 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

My Brightest Idea

Why Do Customers Come Back?

Snap Shop: Ronald’s Auto Body

Add-On Services Add to Customer Base

Making the Most of Your Mapping Process

Zeck: Leave It Behind

Boggs: Rethinking History

5 Must-Read Leadership Books for Shop Owners

Morris: Stick to It!

Rains: Less = More

Cropper: Shore Up Your Finances

News

Latest LOR Report Shows Historic Rental Times

January 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
US States (2) (1).png

Jan. 21, 2022—The latest Length of Rental report has been released, finding the average length of collision-replacement rentals is 17.0 days.

It is nearly a four-day increase from the same time last year and an increase of 1.8 days from Q3 2021. 

Historically, 4th quarter LOR increases over the 3rd quarter, as a result of traditional patterns brought about by winter weather, animal accidents and increased travel volume around the holidays. This trend has repeated itself every year since Enterprise started tracking these results.

Every state, plus DC, saw an increase. On the low end, Iowa had the smallest increase at 1.1 days, followed by Wyoming and South Dakota, both with 1.6-day increases. Hawaii (+1.9) was the only other state with less than a 2-day increase. On the other end, New Mexico had the largest increase at 5.6 days, followed by Louisiana (+5.5), Arizona (+5.3), DC (+5.0) and South Carolina (+5.0). Thirteen states had increases between 4.0 and 4.9 days, and another 23 states had increases between 3.0 and 3.9 days.

US Regions (2) (1).png

US States (2) (1).png

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Growing MSO VIVE Collision Partners with Investment Firm

Driven Brands' ABRA Adds Another Midwest Location

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender Tech+Tools Survey: Complete Report

2021 Industry Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Enterprise Report Shows Increases in LOR

Report Notes COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on LOR 

Enterprise Releases Length Of Rental Report

You must login or register in order to post a comment.