Growing MSO VIVE Collision Partners with Investment Firm

Jan. 21, 2022—VIVE Collision, a fast growing east coast multi-shop operator with 10 locations, has announced it has partnered with Garnett Station, a New York-based investment firm.

VIVE Collision, which was founded in 2021, has intentions of scaling quickly, according to Vartan Jerian, Jr. Co-Founder and CEO of VIVE.

“VIVE Collision is an extremely attractive platform opportunity given its market leadership, differentiated commitment to customers and the strength of its deep management team,” Alex Sloane, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Garnett Station, said in a statement. “We are extremely excited to partner with Vartan, Scott, Phil and the entire VIVE team to provide growth capital and operational resources to support the Company on its continued growth path.”

“We are excited to partner with Garnett Station during the next phase of growth for VIVE Collision. Garnett Station’s understanding of the industry, resources, relationships and experience partnering with growing companies will be invaluable as we expand our geographic presence, invest in our team and continue to deliver world class collision repair services for our customers,” Scott Leffler, Co-Founder and Co-Head of Business Development of VIVE, said in a statement.