Mitchell, asTech Launch Remote Diagnostic Solution

January 20, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 20, 2022—Mitchell and asTech have introduced the MD-OE22, a remote diagnostic solution that will “streamline collision repair workflows.”

The new diagnostic solution combines asTech’s OEM scanning device and remote services with Mitchell’s cloud-based ecosystem and software. Using the MD-OE22, technicians can perform OEM scanning and programming with asTech-powered diagnostic tools while accessing scan reports, invoices and a full suite of repair management technologies from within the Mitchell platform.

The integration of the diagnostic and cloud workflows is designed to improve customer experience and efficiency by centralizing document management and distribution on a single platform.

