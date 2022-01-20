Maaco Celebrating 50th Anniversary

Jan. 20, 2022—Maaco is celebrating its 50th anniversary, according to a press release.

Founded in 1972 by Anthony Martino, Maaco began its operations with a pilot location in Wilmington, Delaware. In less than five years, Maaco quickly grew to nearly 200 franchised locations. Maaco has repaired more than 20 million vehicles.

Maaco will commemorate its half a century of success throughout the year – from customer appreciation initiatives to commemorative giveaways.

“With our loyal customers, our dedicated network of owners and our time-honored brand name, Maaco has proven that we can stand the test of time,” Chris Dawson, president of Maaco, said in a statement. “Like many businesses, the pandemic forced us to reexamine our operations and breathe new life into our business. This fresh perspective positioned us for a record-breaking 2021. Now Maaco is better than ever as we head into our milestone anniversary celebration.”