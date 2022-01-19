MENU

Caliber Hits Two Major Milestones With Latest Shop Opening

January 19, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 19, 2022—Caliber hit two major milestones with its latest shop opening. 

The opening of a new shop in Omaha, Neb. marked its first in the state. Caliber now operates in 40 states. In the statement, the company said it has “continued expansion” throughout 2022. 

But the opening was more than that. It also marks the company’s 1400th collision center. 

"When Caliber grows, so do the opportunities for our teammates to grow their careers and reach their full potential. Each new Caliber location provides another chance to live our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® and serve new communities," Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders, said in a statement. "Caliber's continued growth also allows our dedicated teammates to deliver exceptional auto service experiences that we stand behind and puts our customers safely back on the road and back to what matters most in their lives."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

