North Carolina Shop Reports a Year-Long Delay for a Part

Jan. 19, 2022—Two body shops in Wake Forest, N.C. recently detailed their struggle to obtain parts with WRAL, a local news station in the area.

“A Honda Accord we were trying to get a safety part," said Uliana Storozh with Tech Craft Auto Body and Collision. "They were on backorder for a year.”

North Carolina State Economist Professor Mike Walden told the station there could see some relief in supply chains but it will take some time.

“I think it could last to mid-year. There are some indications things are easing up but nowhere near to normal,” said Walden.