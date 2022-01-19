MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0122 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

My Brightest Idea

Why Do Customers Come Back?

Snap Shop: Ronald’s Auto Body

Add-On Services Add to Customer Base

Making the Most of Your Mapping Process

Zeck: Leave It Behind

Boggs: Rethinking History

5 Must-Read Leadership Books for Shop Owners

Morris: Stick to It!

Rains: Less = More

Cropper: Shore Up Your Finances

News

North Carolina Shop Reports a Year-Long Delay for a Part

January 19, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
parts

Jan. 19, 2022—Two body shops in Wake Forest, N.C. recently detailed their struggle to obtain parts with WRAL, a local news station in the area.

“A Honda Accord we were trying to get a safety part," said Uliana Storozh with Tech Craft Auto Body and Collision. "They were on backorder for a year.”

North Carolina State Economist Professor Mike Walden told the station there could see some relief in supply chains but it will take some time.

“I think it could last to mid-year. There are some indications things are easing up but nowhere near to normal,” said Walden.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CARSTAR Honored By Entrepreneur Magazine

Caliber Hits 2 Major Milestones With Latest Shop Opening

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender How I Work Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

North Carolina Shop to Pay Six-Figure Settlement for Deceptive Trade Practices

Developing a Year-Long Marketing Plan

You must login or register in order to post a comment.