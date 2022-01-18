Study: EV Fires Less Likely Than ICE

Jan. 18, 2022—A new study done by Auto Insurance EZ, an insurance comparison site, shows that electric vehicles have been significantly less likely to catch fire.

Using National Traffic and Safety Board recall data along with statistics from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the study found there were only 25.1 fires per 100,000 electric vehicles sold. By comparison, there are 1529.9 fires per 100,000 ICE vehicles sold and 3474.5 fires per 100,000 hybrid vehicles sold.

The Hyundai Elantra was the most likely fire risk as 430,000 vehicles were recalled in 2020.



