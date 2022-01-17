Farmers Donates Record Amount of Cars

Jan. 17, 2022—Farmers Insurance announced it donated a record amount of vehicles through the Collision Repair Education Foundation in 2021.

“By the end of November, we already had delivered over 30 vehicles to schools so far in 2021 with many others in progress,” Ken Kowalski, auto salvage consultant for Farmers Insurance, said in a statement. “Previously, our biggest year was 28 donations in 2019. This year, we’re proud to announce that we’ve set a new record for donations delivered.”

The current program has been streamlined for simplicity. After identifying a school in need of a vehicle donation, CREF acts as liaison between Farmers and the school, facilitating completion of vehicle selection and title transfers, ultimately resulting in the vehicle being delivered to the school.

“Cars are definitely the most requested item from school collision programs,” Melissa Marscin, director of operations and administration for CREF, said in a statement. “We are very grateful to Farmers for stepping up to help fulfill this need and to give students the ability to practice on newer vehicles.”