MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0122 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

My Brightest Idea

Why Do Customers Come Back?

Snap Shop: Ronald’s Auto Body

Add-On Services Add to Customer Base

Making the Most of Your Mapping Process

Zeck: Leave It Behind

Boggs: Rethinking History

5 Must-Read Leadership Books for Shop Owners

Morris: Stick to It!

Rains: Less = More

Cropper: Shore Up Your Finances

News COVID-19

Supreme Court Blocks Vaccine Mandate

January 14, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS COVID 19
vaccine

Jan. 14, 2022—The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine or testing requirement aimed at large businesses, CNN reported. 

The mandate required that workers at businesses with 100 or more employees get vaccinated or submit a negative Covid test weekly to enter the workplace. It also required unvaccinated workers to wear masks indoors at work.

“Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly,” the court wrote in an unsigned opinion.

“Requiring the vaccination of 84 million Americans, selected simply because they work for employers with more than 100 employees, certainly falls in the latter category,” the court wrote.

However, the Supreme Court allowed a vaccine mandate to stand for medical facilities that take Medicare or Medicaid payments.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Ford Develops Job Aids for ADAS

ABRA Opens New Location

Related Articles

Court Reinstates Biden's Vaccine Mandate

US Court Puts Hold on Vaccine Mandate

Ill. Supreme Court Overrules State Farm Bid Over Alleged Conspiracy

You must login or register in order to post a comment.