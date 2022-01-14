ABRA Opens New Location

Jan. 14, 2022—ABRA Auto Body has opened a new location, ABRA Mandan, in North Dakota, according to a press release.

ABRA Mandan is a 11,000 square foot facility located in Mandan, N.D. Owned by brothers Jeremy and Matt Buller, this is the second collision repair facility for the duo, who also own ABRA Bismarck.

“We have a lot of fun at our facility and that energy definitely extends to our customers, who appreciate the level of service we provide,” says Matt Buller, co-owner, ABRA Mandan. “It’s exciting to add another location to our operations and we are proud to be serving the Mandan community and hope they appreciate our high level of repair expertise.”