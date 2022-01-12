Advantage Parts Solutions Hires Paul Gange

Advantage Parts Solutions has hired former president and CEO of Fix Auto USA Paul Gange.

Gange will serve as President of North America, adding to Advantage Parts Solutions’ global team of executive leadership. Gange joins the organization to accelerate the brand’s global sales and marketing strategy and vision throughout North American markets.

“Without question, Paul is regarded as one of the industry’s top leaders. His 25-year career in the industry allows him to bring a wealth of experience to Advantage, and that’s why we’re excited to have him lead the North American team,” Advantage Parts Solutions’ Co-Founder and CEO Bob Kirstiuk said in a statement. “I look forward to working directly with Paul to grow and renew our North American relationships and advance our vision of optimizing the OEM parts supply chain. On behalf of the entire Advantage Family, we welcome Paul to the team!”

Gange held various executive roles, most notably as President and CEO of Fix Auto USA, where he conceptualized and led the brand’s franchise system growing the number of locations to nearly 175 prior to its acquisition in 2020 by Driven Brands. He also held executive roles with Mitchell International and Audatex.

“It’s a pleasure to join Advantage as we look forward to optimizing the OE parts supply chain to increase value to collision and auto mechanical repairers, vehicle manufacturers, automotive dealers, insurers, and vehicle owners,” Gange said in a statement.