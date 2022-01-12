MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0122 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

My Brightest Idea

Why Do Customers Come Back?

Snap Shop: Ronald’s Auto Body

Add-On Services Add to Customer Base

Making the Most of Your Mapping Process

Zeck: Leave It Behind

Boggs: Rethinking History

5 Must-Read Leadership Books for Shop Owners

Morris: Stick to It!

Rains: Less = More

Cropper: Shore Up Your Finances

News

Advantage Parts Solutions Hires Paul Gange

January 12, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
Tips to Hiring for the Front Office

Advantage Parts Solutions has hired former president and CEO of Fix Auto USA Paul Gange.

Gange will serve as President of North America, adding to Advantage Parts Solutions’ global team of executive leadership. Gange joins the organization to accelerate the brand’s global sales and marketing strategy and vision throughout North American markets.

“Without question, Paul is regarded as one of the industry’s top leaders. His 25-year career in the industry allows him to bring a wealth of experience to Advantage, and that’s why we’re excited to have him lead the North American team,” Advantage Parts Solutions’ Co-Founder and CEO Bob Kirstiuk said in a statement. “I look forward to working directly with Paul to grow and renew our North American relationships and advance our vision of optimizing the OEM parts supply chain. On behalf of the entire Advantage Family, we welcome Paul to the team!”

Gange held various executive roles, most notably as President and CEO of Fix Auto USA, where he conceptualized and led the brand’s franchise system growing the number of locations to nearly 175 prior to its acquisition in 2020 by Driven Brands. He also held executive roles with Mitchell International and Audatex. 

“It’s a pleasure to join Advantage as we look forward to optimizing the OE parts supply chain to increase value to collision and auto mechanical repairers, vehicle manufacturers, automotive dealers, insurers, and vehicle owners,” Gange said in a statement.  

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Hybrid Sales Hit Record High in US

Catalytic Converter Thefts More Than Tripled in 2021

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2019 Industry Survey: KPI

2018 Industry Survey: KPI

Related Articles

Overall Parts Solutions Partners with VW on Parts Procurement Solution

BASF Hires VP of Automotive Refinish Solutions

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

You must login or register in order to post a comment.