Hybrid Sales Hit Record High in US

Jan. 12, 2022—Hybrid vehicles posted their best year of sales ever in the United States in 2021.

According to a report from Reuters posted on Auto Blog, sales of hybrid vehicles jumped 75 percent from 2020 to 2021, totaling 801,550 units moved throughout the year. That accounted for 5 percent of total new vehicle sales.

EV sales also jumped significantly, increasing 83 percent to 434,879 units sold in 2021. General Motors sold fewer than 25,000 EVs this year and only 26 in the fourth quarter, which is largely due to the ongoing saga with its Chevrolet Bolt and battery fire risks.

Toyota and Honda were the top two hybrid vehicle manufacturers in the country.