MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0122 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

My Brightest Idea

Why Do Customers Come Back?

Snap Shop: Ronald’s Auto Body

Add-On Services Add to Customer Base

Making the Most of Your Mapping Process

Zeck: Leave It Behind

Boggs: Rethinking History

5 Must-Read Leadership Books for Shop Owners

Morris: Stick to It!

Rains: Less = More

Cropper: Shore Up Your Finances

Automakers Pushing to Delay Right to Repair Until 2025

January 12, 2022
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Right to Repair

Jan. 12, 2021—Automakers are pushing to delay the implementation of Massachusetts’ Right to Repair law. 

According to a report by the NewburyPort News, OEMs are making a last-ditch effort to delay implementation of the changes as it fights to overturn the voter-approved law in federal court.

Two proposals heard Monday by the Legislature’s Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure, backed by the auto industry, would delay the starting date of the law to the 2025 model year, giving auto manufacturers three more years to comply.

Question 1 was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November 2020 and modified the state’s “right to repair” law to allow auto repair shops to access telematics data from vehicles. 

Backers of Question 1 are ripping efforts to overturn the law and called on lawmakers to reject the proposals to delay its implementation, the report stated. 

“This technology has been available in vehicles since 2014 and there’s no reason why this law can’t be implemented now,” Tommy Hickey, director of the Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition and Yes on 1 coalition, told the panel.

“Massachusetts consumers have spoken, and the law now gives them the right to control their own repair data so that they can get their car fixed where they want,” Hickey said in a statement following the hearing Monday. “However, instead of listening to their customers and attempting to comply with the ballot initiative, automakers and dealers filed a baseless, anti-democratic lawsuit.”

Related Articles

Ruling Delayed in Mass. Right to Repair Suit

Subaru Disables Starlink in Massachusetts to Comply with Right to Repair Law

Apple Latest to Comply with Right to Repair; OEMs Still Holding Out

You must login or register in order to post a comment.