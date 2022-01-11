MENU

News

CARSTAR Holds Ethics Training For Insurance Professionals

January 11, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan.11, 2022—CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group has recently held a series of live ethics classes for insurance professionals. 

Instructor Matthew Moore led the educational program, which covered new developments in the repair process, OEM repair standards, estimating accuracy and more.

CARSTAR had close to 800 attendees participate between the webinars and the live Ethics Class.  Event co-sponsors were Enterprise - Gary Jefferson and Dan Martinez, Owner, All Flood and Fire. These classes help insurance professionals meet their annual continuing education requirements.

