CARSTAR Holds Ethics Training For Insurance Professionals

Jan.11, 2022—CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group has recently held a series of live ethics classes for insurance professionals.

Instructor Matthew Moore led the educational program, which covered new developments in the repair process, OEM repair standards, estimating accuracy and more.

CARSTAR had close to 800 attendees participate between the webinars and the live Ethics Class. Event co-sponsors were Enterprise - Gary Jefferson and Dan Martinez, Owner, All Flood and Fire. These classes help insurance professionals meet their annual continuing education requirements.