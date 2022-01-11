CollisionCast: The Boyd Group, Mike Anderson and Tips for Burnout

In part two of our Best of 2021 series, the episode contains snippets from some of the top shows of the year.

First, Mike Anderson, one of the most respected and knowledgeable figures in the industry, discusses what his top wishes for the industry are heading into 2022.

Second, FenderBender columnist Kevin Rains discusses how to beat burnout, a timely topic considering many of the struggles of the last year.

Finally, Jason Hope, President of Business Development and Strategic Projects at the Boyd Group, discusses the Boyd Group's expansion strategy and what they look for in shops.











