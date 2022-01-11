MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0122 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

My Brightest Idea

Why Do Customers Come Back?

Snap Shop: Ronald’s Auto Body

Add-On Services Add to Customer Base

Making the Most of Your Mapping Process

Zeck: Leave It Behind

Boggs: Rethinking History

5 Must-Read Leadership Books for Shop Owners

Morris: Stick to It!

Rains: Less = More

Cropper: Shore Up Your Finances

Multimedia Podcasts

CollisionCast: The Boyd Group, Mike Anderson and Tips for Burnout

January 11, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
Award

In part two of our Best of 2021 series, the episode contains snippets from some of the top shows of the year. 

First, Mike Anderson, one of the most respected and knowledgeable figures in the industry, discusses what his top wishes for the industry are heading into 2022.

Second, FenderBender columnist Kevin Rains discusses how to beat burnout, a timely topic considering many of the struggles of the last year. 

Finally, Jason Hope, President of Business Development and Strategic Projects at the Boyd Group, discusses the Boyd Group's expansion strategy and what they look for in shops. 



Spotify 
 



Google Podcasts
 


iHeartRadio
 




The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Catalytic Converter Thefts More Than Tripled in 2021

CARSTAR Holds Ethics Training For Insurance Professionals

Recommended Products

2013 How I Work Survey: Complete Report

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender How I Work Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

CollisionCast: Top Tips for Beating Burnout

CollisionCast: The Boyd Group

CollisionCast: Mike Anderson's Industry Wishlist

You must login or register in order to post a comment.