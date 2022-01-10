CIECA Announces Webinar With CCC

Jan. 10, 2022—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar is scheduled for Thursday, January 27 at 11 am PST/1 pm CST/ 2 pm EST.

Entitled “2022 and the New Norm in the Collision Industry,” the one-hour webinar will feature Susanna Gotsch, senior director, industry analyst, for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

During the live broadcast on January 27, Gotsch will discuss the changes that have impacted the collision industry since the pandemic and what they may mean in 2022 and beyond.

“Supply chains have been pushed to their brink, either from shortage of goods or people to deliver them,” she said in a statement. “The pandemic has introduced a potential permanent shift in where, when and how people drive that will continue to impact crash frequency and costs. Meanwhile, advances in vehicle technology like ADAS, EVs and connected cars continue to drive up repair complexity, cost and times.”

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.