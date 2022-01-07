SEMA CEO and President Retires

Jan. 7, 2022—SEMA is in search of a new leader.

The organization announced Wednesday that its president and CEO Chris Kersting is stepping down at the end of January 2022 to “enjoy retirement.”

Kersting joined SEMA in 1996 to lead the organization’s Washington, D.C., office as vice president of legislative and technical affairs. Kersting took the helm as SEMA’s CEO in 2002 and led the association through two decades of growth.

Beginning Feb. 1, 2022, Kersting will transition into an advisory role through July 2022. SEMA executives Bill Miller (senior vice president of operations) and Mike Spagnola (vice president of OEM and product development programs) will serve as interim co-CEOs.

“Chris led SEMA through tremendously successful stretches, and also skillfully helped the association navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and the worldwide recession back in 2008,” James Lawrence, chairman of the board of SEMA, said in a statement. “On behalf of the SEMA Board and millions of automotive enthusiasts everywhere, we wish Chris the best of luck in the next stage of his life.”