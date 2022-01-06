MENU

Classic Collision Enters 13th State

January 6, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 6, 2021—Classic Collision has entered its 13th state with the opening of a brownfield location in Thornton, Colo. 

“We are excited about entering the great state of Colorado. As we establish our presence in this  new market, we are confident this new center will have the expertise, culture, and technology to  be successful as the industry evolves,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement. 

The 23,000-square-foot facility is located 24 miles from Denver International Airport. Classic Collision “expects to continue” its growth pace after adding 115 locations in 2021. They now have 174 total locations. 

