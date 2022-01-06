Classic Collision Enters 13th State

Jan. 6, 2021—Classic Collision has entered its 13th state with the opening of a brownfield location in Thornton, Colo.

“We are excited about entering the great state of Colorado. As we establish our presence in this new market, we are confident this new center will have the expertise, culture, and technology to be successful as the industry evolves,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement.

The 23,000-square-foot facility is located 24 miles from Denver International Airport. Classic Collision “expects to continue” its growth pace after adding 115 locations in 2021. They now have 174 total locations.