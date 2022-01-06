MENU

BASF Releases Annual Color Report for 2021

January 6, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Order Reprints
Jan. 6, 2021—BASF has released its Color Report 2021 for Automotive OEM Coatings, an annual report detailing the use of paint in the industry. 

The report breaks down trends in all aspects of the world, from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia Pacific, and North and South America. Speaking on large scale trends, the report found the achromatic colors – white, black, gray, and silver – are still the most popular.

The larger trends also found blue and red are increasing worldwide. However, in North America, the use of blue has dipped four percent compared to last year. 

White remained the most popular color in North America representing 32 percent of the continent’s usage. Black (24 percent), gray (17 percent) were the next most popular. Blue and red each represented nine percent, making it a tie for the most chromatic colors, while Silver had eight percent and green had one percent. 

“North America appears to change direction more quickly. With demand high and supply trending lower, buyers could be forced into making more pragmatic choices and fewer emotional choices. Consumers have quickly shifted to more familiar shades in the achromatic space,” Paul Czornij, head of Automotive Design for the Americas, said in a statement. 

The worldwide overview was much more spread out, with brown, green, beige, gold, orange and yellow all garnering at least one percent of the global representation. White still led the way with 37 percent. 

Crash Champions Acquires 11 Locations

Classic Collision Enters 13th State

