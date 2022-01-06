MENU

News MSO News

Crash Champions Acquires 11 Locations

January 6, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Crash Champions

Jan. 6, 2021—Crash Champions has added 11 locations through its latest batch of acquisitions, according to a press release. 

The company has acquired Legacy Autobody Group, consisting of seven shops in Eastern Pennsylvania, Premier Collision Repair, a single location in Ft. Myers, Fla., and three collision repair facilities previously operated by the Cable Dahmer Auto Group across the Kansas City Metro region.

This positions the company to enter 2022 with 175 locations across 18 states. This most recent set of acquisitions comes on the heels of an active December for Crash Champions, during which the Company announced 32 new locations, 12 of them in Florida, and two new market entries, New Mexico and Montana.

“All of these locations are high-quality, plug and play facilities complete with talented, service-oriented professionals who will make stellar additions to our team,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

