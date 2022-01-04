MENU

News MSO News

Northeast Dealership MSO Acquires New Location

January 4, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
AcquisitionPic

Jan. 4, 2022—The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships, which operates seven collision repair facilities in Delaware and Maryland, has acquired a new location, the Cape Gazette reported. 

The company announced the acquisition of Rickards Restorations and Autobody last week. The 30,000-square-foot facility has about 45 repair bays and two paint booths, according to the report. It is located in Millsboro, Del.

“We are extremely excited to welcome the Hertrich Collision Center of Millsboro to our organization,” said Fred Hertrich IV. “Dayna and Ezra Rickards and the Rickards Restorations and Autobody team have created an excellent reputation for high-quality collision repair work and have done an outstanding job serving the collision repair needs of the Millsboro community for many years. We are very grateful for the opportunity to welcome the Rickards team to our family.”

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships now has 22 dealerships, 36 franchises and seven collision centers, and carries 19 manufacturers throughout Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey, representing a complete line of multi-franchise sales, service, parts, accessories and collision centers.

