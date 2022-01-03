Classic Collision Acquires Oregon Shop

Jan. 3, 2022—Classic Collision has acquired New Stage Collision, a single-shop operation in Medford, Ore.

Classic Collision now operates a total of 173 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

New Stage previously operated as an independent for 49 years. It is the only certified Mercedes-Benz and sprinter repair facility in southern Oregon, according to the press release.

“We are pleased to welcome the New Stage Collision team to the Classic Collision Family. New Stage Collision was our clear choice when entering the Southern Oregon market. With nationally recognized certifications and the highest quality repairs they were our #1 choice to align with,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement.