Classic Collision Acquires Oregon Shop

January 3, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 3, 2022—Classic Collision has acquired New Stage Collision, a single-shop operation in Medford, Ore.

Classic  Collision now operates a total of 173 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California,  Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.  

New Stage previously operated as an independent for 49 years. It is the only certified Mercedes-Benz and sprinter repair facility in southern Oregon, according to the press release.

“We are pleased to welcome the New Stage Collision team to the Classic Collision Family. New  Stage Collision was our clear choice when entering the Southern Oregon market. With  nationally recognized certifications and the highest quality repairs they were our #1 choice to  align with,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

