News

CCG Reaches Major Milestone

December 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
handshake

Dec. 27, 2021—Certified Collision Group added 30 locations in December, pushing their total number of locations over 700, the company announced in a press release. 

The national network, which provides OEM certifications and KPI-focused solutions, added more than 150 locations in 2021. 

“This has been a challenging yet historic year for CCG,” Marty Evans, CCG’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.  “Our business model, focused on supporting best-in-class, OE Certified, independent operators, has proven it not only thrives in good times, but more importantly in trying times.”  

In reaching this milestone in 2021, CCG added independent locations in 26 states and currently operates in 39 nationwide. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

