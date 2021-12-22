Classic Collision Acquires 6 Fix Auto Locations

Dec. 22, 2021—Classic Collision has acquired six Fix Auto Centers in Alaska, according to a press release.

“We see this as an important time for our company in the Alaskan market. This move will allow us to not only serve more families in Anchorage, but in other areas of Alaska. Fix Auto has a vital reputation, and we are pleased to welcome their team to the Classic Collision family,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement.

Locations are also in Fairbanks, Juneau and Palmer.