Enterprise Tech Training Program Receives $700K Grant

Dec. 22, 2021—The Collision Engineering Program, a technician training program created by Enterprise, has received a $700,000 grant from the ECMC Foundation, according to a press release.

The funds will help launch the program at at least four additional partner colleges, enable it to hire additional staff and provide continued support for existing partner colleges.

The Collision Engineering Program is currently in its second year of a two-year pilot at four schools across the country—Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Missouri; College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; and Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas.