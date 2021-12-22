MENU

News

Ford and Honda Reach AEB Pledge

December 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 22, 2021—Ford and Honda have joined 10 other automakers in being ahead of schedule in meeting a voluntary pledge to equip nearly all the light vehicles they produce for the U.S. market with automatic emergency braking (AEB), IIHS reported. 

Ford/Lincoln and Honda/Acura installed AEB on more than 95 percent of the vehicles they produced between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021. The others to cross the finish line early are Audi, BMW, Hyundai/Genesis, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota/Lexus, Volkswagen and Volvo. Two additional automakers exceeded the 90 percent threshold. 

However, five of the 20 participating automakers equipped fewer than three-quarters of their vehicles with AEB. General Motors and Stellantis are among those five, both of which need to make big gains to meet the 2022-23 target. 

“The final sprint these lagging automakers are making shows that a rapid rollout of advanced safety features is possible,” says IIHS President David Harkey. “With the Ford and Honda brands hitting the target, this essential safety feature is now on a huge number of affordable, top-selling vehicles.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

