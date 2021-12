Dec. 22, 2021—Ford announces a significant production increase of its Mustang Mach-E, Rivian plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta, and General Motors will build two new EV materials factories in the U.S. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.





