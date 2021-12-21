Court Reinstates Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Dec. 21, 2021—A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 workers, Axios reported.

The administration previously paused enforcement of the mandate, which requires companies to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, after a separate federal circuit court last month deemed it "staggeringly overbroad."

But now, a three-judge panel on 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled Friday that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which issued the mandate, "demonstrated the pervasive danger that COVID-19 poses to workers—unvaccinated workers in particular—in their workplaces."

The divided court also dismissed the argument that OSHA exceeded its authority, writing that "OSHA has regulated workplace health and safety, including diseases, for decades."

The issue is expected to make its way to the Supreme Court, the report said.