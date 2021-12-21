Tesla Launches Insurance in Third State

Dec. 21, 2021—Tesla has expanded the availability of its in-house insurance product to car owners in Illinois, Electrek reported.

Tesla is now available in three states. It previously announced its arrival in Texas and California.

Tesla Insurance is a competitively priced insurance product, offering comprehensive coverage and claim management for Tesla owners in California, Illinois and Texas and will expand to additional U.S. states in the future,” Tesla said in a statement.

In October, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla is aiming to be “in most states” by the end of 2022.