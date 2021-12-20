MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1221 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

The 6 Laws of Modern Estimating

The Ins and Outs of Employee Goals

Snap Shop: Richard’s Body Shop

Small Jobs, Big Boost

Is It Possible to Have OEM Certifications and DRPs?

Create a Marketing Plan for 2022

Zeck: Recognizing Reality

Numbers: OEM Certifications

Morris: Clear Your Vision

Optimize Your Negotiating

Cropper: What Do You Want?

Rains: Sell Out Versus Sold Out

News

Industrial Finishes and Systems Acquires S&H Car Color

December 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
handshake

Dec. 20, 2021—Industrial Finishes and Systems Inc., a distributor of automotive paint, equipment, and supplies, has acquired S&H Car Color, according to a press release. 

The addition of the Seaside location brings Industrial Finishes’ total distribution centers to 33 nationwide.  

“Seaside is a strategic market from both a geographic and business standpoint. Seaside’s  position contributes to our business growth in Northern California, and operationally allows us to provide exceptional service to customers in the area,” Industrial Finishes & Systems General Manager Peter Deluca said in a statement. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

EIDL Deadline Looming

Glass Shops Seeing Influx of Work

Recommended Products

2016 Education & Training Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender Tech+Tools Survey: Complete Report

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Industrial Finishes & Systems Acquires Sunrise Automotive Paint

Industrial Finishes & Systems Acquires Nevada Location

Industrial Finishes & Systems Release CARES Act Guide

You must login or register in order to post a comment.