Industrial Finishes and Systems Acquires S&H Car Color

Dec. 20, 2021—Industrial Finishes and Systems Inc., a distributor of automotive paint, equipment, and supplies, has acquired S&H Car Color, according to a press release.

The addition of the Seaside location brings Industrial Finishes’ total distribution centers to 33 nationwide.

“Seaside is a strategic market from both a geographic and business standpoint. Seaside’s position contributes to our business growth in Northern California, and operationally allows us to provide exceptional service to customers in the area,” Industrial Finishes & Systems General Manager Peter Deluca said in a statement.