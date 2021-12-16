Crash Champions Continue Aggressive Expansion, Acquiring 12 More Stores

Dec. 16, 2021—Crash Champions continues its aggressive expansion into Florida, announcing the addition of 12 new shops on Wednesday.

The additions come through five acquisitions and pushes Crash’s number of shops in the state to 27. The announcement comes just a day after the company formally announced the addition of 12 shops, which also occurred through multiple acquisitions over the last several weeks.

The company’s latest batch of acquisitions include Basset Group, which operates six locations in the state, and Collision Giant, operator of three locations. It also includes single-store acquisitions of Lee’s Car Care, Dattilo’s Collision Center and Custom Color.

“These new shops and their operators fit perfectly into our growth strategy in the state, as well as our overall corporate culture and operational ethos,” Matt Ebert, Crash Champions’ founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Florida represents a massive opportunity for the Company. Its population is one of the largest in the country and its residents are heavily reliant on automotive transportation, even in its busiest cities. As is the case with every market in which we operate, our approach to expansion in Florida has centered around identifying the right partners in the right locations.

Next to California, Florida is now the largest market for Crash Champions in the country.