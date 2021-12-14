Classic Collision Acquires Florida Shop

Dec. 14, 2021—Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Therber Collision Center, a Florida-based body shop.

The shop, located in the city of Cocoa, has operated independently since 2006.

“Fran and I are excited in this new chapter and would like to thank our team for all of their hard work over these past 15 years,” Mike Therber, former owner of Therber Collision Center, said in a statement.

“This addition in our Florida market will help us better serve our customers in the Cocoa area. We appreciate the Therber team for trusting us with this business and sending it to new heights,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement.