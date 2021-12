Dec. 13, 2021—Honda has issued a recall for up to 724,826 vehicles following a reported issue of vehicle hood’s opening while driving.

The recall encompasses certain 2019 Passport, 2016-2019 Pilot and 2017-2020 Ridgeline vehicles. The hood latch striker may become damaged and separate from the hood, which can result in the hood opening while driving.

Honda is expected to notify owners of the issue in January 2022.