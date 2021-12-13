MENU

New Executive Order Pushes Government to Carbon Neutrality

December 13, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 13, 2021—President Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday to help the federal government achieve carbon neutrality. 

Included in the order is the requirement that the federal government will achieve 100 percent zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035. 

Not only does the executive order require federal agencies to purchase exclusively zero-emissions vehicles by 2035, it also requires them to comprise an annual zero-emission fleet strategy that includes deploying zero-emission fleet vehicle refueling infrastructure. This means the federal government will be investing in electric and other zero-emission charging stations. 


Honda Recalling Up to 725k Vehicles

This Week in Business Strategies

