News

Rental Car Industry Sees Record Revenues in 2021

December 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Determining Numbers in a Loaner Fleet

Dec. 10, 2021—The U.S. car rental industry achieved overall revenues of $28.1 billion in 2021 — a 21% gain over the pandemic year of 2020, Auto Rental News reported. 

The total represents the largest year-over-year revenue gain in recorded history.

The U.S. car rental industry reached this revenue on only 1.8 million cars in service, which produced a record average revenue per unit, per month (RPU) of $1,320. This represents a more than 11% increase over average RPU of $1,174 in 2019.

Sales to car rental are expected to be only 811,000 units in 2021 — the lowest in 20 years and the result of the global supply chain crisis provoked by the extreme shortage of semiconductor chips.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

