Axalta Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies

Dec. 9, 2021—Axalta has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine.

The list recognizes the 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. across 14 different industry subcategories. Axalta ranked 138th overall and eighth in the capital goods industry classification.

"We're proud to be recognized by Newsweek for our ongoing commitment to sustainable product and technology innovation, responsible manufacturing, employee and community engagement, and ethical business practices," Robert Bryant, president and CEO of Axalta, said in a statement. "Inclusion on this list demonstrates the amazing work our teams around the world do every day to reduce the environmental impact of operations, develop product technologies that enhance our customers' sustainability efforts, and have a positive impact on our employees, customers and shareholders."