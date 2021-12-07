1Collision Enters to New Markets

MENU

December 7, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 7, 2021—1Collision has entered two new markets, according to a press release. 

The company announced the addition of Bebrick Collision Care Center in Waco, Texas, the first 1Collision Center in the Lone Star State. It also announced its first addition in New York with MSO Northern Boulevard Collision. 

“Our recent record growth the past several months has been driven by repairers in the Industry seeking competitive advantages to answer the rapid growth in market share consolidator’s have been achieving,” 1Collision President and COO Jim Keller said in a statement. “The Collision Industry has plenty of room for the independent repair sector, however, more and more, repair businesses owners are seeking effective competitive advantages.” 

The company also announced its ninth location in Minnesota with the addition of Countryside Body Shop in Alexandria. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

PPG Launches New Refinish System

CollisionCast: Falling Back in Love with the Industry

