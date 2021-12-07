MENU

PPG Launches New Refinish System

December 7, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 7, 2021—PPG has launched PPG Deltron NXT refinish system, according to a press release.

The company called the new system a “major upgrade” to the current PPG Deltron DBC solvent borne product line. 

Major features incorporated in the PPG Deltron NXT system include more than 30 new toners that comprise the latest liquid pearls and effects pigments as well as new black toners.

“We chose these advanced toners to keep pace with and provide excellent color matching for today’s most complex OEM vehicle colors,” said Pete Ragone, PPG solvent borne brand marketing manager, automotive refinish. “In addition, we’ve tapped our global technology resources to add new premium clearcoat options that are especially designed to meet performance requirements of the high-production collision center.”

The PPG Deltron NXT system also includes a new range of reducers to broaden the application window for users, as well as new tools to assist painters in the proper use of the system.

The launch of the PPG Deltron NXT system will begin in January 2022 as a phased rollout to collision repair shops in the U.S. The rollout will continue to expand in this market during the second quarter of 2022.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

