This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

December 8, 2021
KEYWORDS Electric Vehicles general motors nissan
ADAPT

Dec. 8, 2021—General Motors announces it will begin deliveries of its new Hummer EV pickup this month, Nissan plans to invest $17.6 billion over the next five years into electrification, and a new survey shows that auto executives think Joe Biden's EV sales goal is highly likely to be reached. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT news roundup.



