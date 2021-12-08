This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Dec. 8, 2021—General Motors announces it will begin deliveries of its new Hummer EV pickup this month, Nissan plans to invest $17.6 billion over the next five years into electrification, and a new survey shows that auto executives think Joe Biden's EV sales goal is highly likely to be reached. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT news roundup.









