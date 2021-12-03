US Takes First Step Toward National EV Charging Network

Dec. 3, 2021—This week, the U.S. The Department of Transportation (DOT) took the first steps in establishing programs for a national network of electric vehicle charging stations, as mandated in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed earlier this year.

The agency posted a request for comments from stakeholders on best practices to develop guidance for the electric vehicle charging station programs.

The bipartisan infrastructure plan authorized two EV charging station programs, the National Electric Vehicle Formula Program, and the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure program. The first program is designed to distribute money only to states, with the amount calculated by formula.

The second program differs because it’s a discretionary grant program. It will be available not only for EV charging but to hydrogen, natural gas and propane fueling stations. Charging stations will also not be required to be located on designated authorized fuel corridors and grants will be available to cities and other entities.

“... as the automotive industry moves towards an increasingly electric future, it will be important for independent automotive repair shops to be prepared for this shift,” ASA said in a statement announcing the news.