MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1221 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

The 6 Laws of Modern Estimating

The Ins and Outs of Employee Goals

Snap Shop: Richard’s Body Shop

Small Jobs, Big Boost

Is It Possible to Have OEM Certifications and DRPs?

Create a Marketing Plan for 2022

Zeck: Recognizing Reality

Numbers: OEM Certifications

Morris: Clear Your Vision

Optimize Your Negotiating

Cropper: What Do You Want?

Rains: Sell Out Versus Sold Out

News

Apple Latest to Comply with Right to Repair; OEMs Still Holding Out

December 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Right to Repair
technology-computer-lines-board-50711-777.jpg

Dec. 2, 2021—Apple has introduced its Self Service Repair program, marking another technology company that has opened up to the Right to Repair movement. 

According to an Apple press release, the program will allow customers to access Apple genuine parts and tools to complete repairs on their own. It will be first available to its iPhone 12 and 13 lineups and certain Mac computers. It will be available to U.S. customers starting early next year and then to other countries later in 2022. It coms one month after Microsoft announced plans to allow for independent repair of its devices. 

While a positive step in the Right to Repair movement, the momentum has yet to carry into the automotive aftermarket as OEMs are still pushing back at greater access for independent repairers. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Service King Implementing Diversity Training For Employees

Automakers Will Not Require Union Workers to be Vaccinated

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Subaru Disables Starlink in Massachusetts to Comply with Right to Repair Law

Apple Co-Founder Voices Support for Right to Repair

MSADA, Right to Repair Coalition attempt to avoid Right to Repair issue on November ballot

You must login or register in order to post a comment.