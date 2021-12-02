Apple Latest to Comply with Right to Repair; OEMs Still Holding Out

Dec. 2, 2021—Apple has introduced its Self Service Repair program, marking another technology company that has opened up to the Right to Repair movement.

According to an Apple press release, the program will allow customers to access Apple genuine parts and tools to complete repairs on their own. It will be first available to its iPhone 12 and 13 lineups and certain Mac computers. It will be available to U.S. customers starting early next year and then to other countries later in 2022. It coms one month after Microsoft announced plans to allow for independent repair of its devices.

While a positive step in the Right to Repair movement, the momentum has yet to carry into the automotive aftermarket as OEMs are still pushing back at greater access for independent repairers.