MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1221 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

The 6 Laws of Modern Estimating

The Ins and Outs of Employee Goals

Snap Shop: Richard’s Body Shop

Small Jobs, Big Boost

Is It Possible to Have OEM Certifications and DRPs?

Create a Marketing Plan for 2022

Zeck: Recognizing Reality

Numbers: OEM Certifications

Morris: Clear Your Vision

Optimize Your Negotiating

Cropper: What Do You Want?

Rains: Sell Out vs Sold Out

News

Automakers Will Not Require Union Workers to be Vaccinated

December 1, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
vaccine

Dec. 1, 2021—Detroit's Big Three automakers — Ford, GM and Stellantis — are not yet mandating vaccines for thousands of unionized workers, Reuters reported. 

The automakers announced the news in a joint statement, saying they agreed with the UAW that unionized auto workers will be asked to report vaccination status on a voluntary basis, but not as a requirement. They also said they will extend requirements for workers to wear masks at work sites. 

While that is the case for unionized workers, last week Stellantis said it would require all of its 14,000 U.S. salaried non-union employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 5, as it prepares for a phased reopening of its U.S. offices next year.

Earlier this month, Ford said it would require most of its 32,000-strong U.S. salaried workforce to be vaccinated. GM declined to say if it would require vaccines for U.S. salaried employees.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Gerber Quiet in November

The Ins and Outs of Employee Goals

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

NHTSA to Require Automakers to Provide VIN Searches for Safety Recalls

Report: Returning to Work Will Require Resolution of Liability Issues

GM Will No Longer Require Mitchell For CRN

You must login or register in order to post a comment.