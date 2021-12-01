Automakers Will Not Require Union Workers to be Vaccinated

Dec. 1, 2021—Detroit's Big Three automakers — Ford, GM and Stellantis — are not yet mandating vaccines for thousands of unionized workers, Reuters reported.

The automakers announced the news in a joint statement, saying they agreed with the UAW that unionized auto workers will be asked to report vaccination status on a voluntary basis, but not as a requirement. They also said they will extend requirements for workers to wear masks at work sites.

While that is the case for unionized workers, last week Stellantis said it would require all of its 14,000 U.S. salaried non-union employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 5, as it prepares for a phased reopening of its U.S. offices next year.

Earlier this month, Ford said it would require most of its 32,000-strong U.S. salaried workforce to be vaccinated. GM declined to say if it would require vaccines for U.S. salaried employees.