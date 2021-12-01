MENU

News

Gerber Quiet in November

December 1, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 1, 2021—Gerber Collision and Glass did not acquire any shops in November, the first month without an acquisition by the company since October of 2020. 

According to the company’s website, the last acquisition came on October 26, with the acquisition of Hayes Body Shop in Sycamore, Illi. 

Earlier in November, the Boyd Group revealed the company added 52 locations, including 48 through acquisition in the third quarter. Thirty-five of those locations were acquired through the Collision Works acquisition. 

