Auto Techcelerators Releases Free ADAS Guide

November 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
ADAS-equipped cars in an intersection

Nov. 30, 2021—Auto Techcelerators has released a free ADAS guide, the company announced. 

The 145-page guide can be downloaded for free on the company’s website and discusses how to open and operate an ADAS and calibration business. 

According to Auto Techcelerators, the guide provides insight on 16 ADAS business and operating topics ranging from business goals and objectives, facility and equipment requirements, pricing the services, scheduling and KPI’s. 


