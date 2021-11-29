MENU

Subaru Approves Opus IVS Diagnostic Tools for Certified Collision Network

November 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 29, 2021—Subaru has approved use of Opus IVS’s diagnostic tools for its certified collision network. 

The DriveSafe and ScanSafe devices both utilize OEM Subaru SSM3 and SSM4 software and the OEM Denso DST-vehicle communication interface. The Opus IVS tool suite also is integrated with CCC One® Estimating software. 

"Opus IVS is excited to be selected as an approved partner with Subaru of America, Inc.," Brian Herron, president of OPUS IVS, said in a statement. "For over 20 years our rich heritage of engineering and software development with OEMs, combined with industry leading technical support, has allowed us to assist independent repair shops with the repair of modern, complex vehicles. The collision sector continues to be on the front lines of technical repairs and the usage of up-to-date OEM scanning software, service information and repair procedures is essential in ensuring a vehicle is returned safely to the motorist."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

