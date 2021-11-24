GFS Partners with CCG

Nov. 24, 2021—Global Finishing Solutions has announced a partnership with Certified Collision Group.

Under this new partnership program, GFS will provide CCG affiliates with equipment and technologies. CCG affiliates can also use GFS’ distribution network — which provides consulting, training, installation, service, maintenance and aftermarket support on a local level.

“GFS is proud to be the preferred provider of finishing equipment for such a distinguished group of independent body shops,” Ellie Ramey, vice president of auto refinish sales for GFS, said in a statement. “We are optimistic this new partnership program with CCG will strengthen the presence of CCG affiliates in their respective markets and give them the equipment and finishing solutions needed to elevate their business.”