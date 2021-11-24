MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1121 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News

GFS Partners with CCG

November 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Certified Collision Group Global Finishing Solutions
Handshake

Nov. 24, 2021—Global Finishing Solutions has announced a partnership with Certified Collision Group. 

Under this new partnership program, GFS will provide CCG affiliates with equipment and technologies. CCG affiliates can also use GFS’ distribution network — which provides consulting, training,  installation, service, maintenance and aftermarket support on a local level. 

“GFS is proud to be the preferred provider of finishing equipment for such a distinguished group  of independent body shops,” Ellie Ramey, vice president of auto refinish sales for GFS, said in a statement. “We are optimistic this new partnership program with CCG will strengthen the presence of CCG affiliates in their respective markets and give them the equipment and finishing solutions needed to elevate their business.” 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Inaugural Southeast Collision Conference Sets Event Date

Empire Auto Parts Acquired by Private Equity Firm

Recommended Products

2021 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

2019 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

2018 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

Related Articles

CCG Partners With Elitek

Spanesi Americas Partners with Certified Collision Group

Certified Collision Group Partners with Body Shop Nation

You must login or register in order to post a comment.