Inaugural Southeast Collision Conference Sets Event Date

Nov. 24, 2021—The Carolinas Collision Association, in partnership with the Tennessee, and Gulf States Collision Associations, are holding the first Southeast Collision Conference in Richburg, South Carolina from February 3-5, 2022.

Held at the Gateway Conference Center, the event will include workshops from Mike Anderson as well as featured speakers such as Erica Eversman, David Luehr and Mark Olson.

There are over $1,000 in prizes for the winning attendees that participate in diverse skills challenges, judged by special guests Collision Hub and other Industry professionals, according to a press release. This event will feature “open mic with industry leaders, live demonstrations, and training classes for every skill level.”

“This was created so shops in the Southeast could have education brought to them and access to the newest and best tools and programs on the market,” Josh Kent, the event coordinator and Executive Director of the Carolinas Collision Association, said in a statement.

The conference is open to members and non-members located in the region.