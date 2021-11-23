MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1121 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News

Report: Service King Strapped for Cash

November 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
service king 777

Nov. 23, 2021—Service King has warned its lenders that dwindling cash is casting doubt on its ability to pay debt and continue as a going concern, Bloomberg News reported. 

The Blackstone Inc. and Carlyle Group Inc.-backed company reported $31 million in cash as of the third quarter after it drew $72 million on its revolving credit facility and maxed out its borrowing availability, the report said. The company also entered into a sale-lease-back agreement with some of its real estate holdings that generated $66 million in gross proceeds.

Service King reported a loss of $6 million in adjusted earnings during the third quarter, more than the $5.4 million loss it reported in the same period a year ago and far from the $27 million gain the company reported in 2019.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CollisionCast: Customer Relations and Third-Party Networking

Crash Champions Adds Two California Locations

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender How I Work Survey: Complete Report

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2013 How I Work Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Service King Raises $45K for Charity

Mitchell: Deductibles rise as consumers scrounge for extra cash

Service King’s Plan for Implementing 3-D Printing for Repairs

You must login or register in order to post a comment.