Crash Champions Adds Two California Locations

Nov. 22, 2021—Crash Champions has acquired two shops located in the San Diego metro area.

The release does not disclose the names of the shops but says both shops were operated by industry veteran Dan Greenwald and his family.

This acquisition further strengthens Crash Champions’ presence in the Southern California region, now at 28 locations, and marks the Company’s fourth location in the metro San Diego market.

“When reviewing opportunities to expand our brand in the San Diego market, these two collision repair facilities owned and operated by Dan and his family clearly stood out,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Not only do they deliver professional level collision repairs from highly trained I-CAR certified technicians, but they also make outstanding service a cornerstone of their offering. This emphasis on operational excellence and customer satisfaction have helped them become a leader for collision repair in Southern California, and make them an ideal addition to our growing family.”