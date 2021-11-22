MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1121 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News MSO News

Crash Champions Adds Two California Locations

November 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition Crash Champions
pexels-lucas-fonseca-2157685.jpg

Nov. 22, 2021—Crash Champions has acquired two shops located in the San Diego metro area. 

The release does not disclose the names of the shops but says both shops were operated by industry veteran Dan Greenwald and his family. 

This acquisition further strengthens Crash Champions’ presence in the Southern California region, now at 28 locations, and marks the Company’s fourth location in the metro San Diego market.

“When reviewing opportunities to expand our brand in the San Diego market, these two collision repair facilities owned and operated by Dan and his family clearly stood out,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Not only do they deliver professional level collision repairs from highly trained I-CAR certified technicians, but they also make outstanding service a cornerstone of their offering. This emphasis on operational excellence and customer satisfaction have helped them become a leader for collision repair in Southern California, and make them an ideal addition to our growing family.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Report: Service King Strapped for Cash

CollisionCast: Customer Relations and Third-Party Networking

Related Articles

Crash Champions Adds Maryland Shop

Crash Champions Adds Florida Location

Crash Champions Adds Again in Ohio

You must login or register in order to post a comment.