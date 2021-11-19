Maaco Announces Annual Awards
Nov. 19, 2021—At its annual summit, Maaco recognized its top performing franchisees.
The following franchisees were recognized nationally, for their outstanding performance, leadership and operational excellence:
- Maaco Cup Winner: Kevin Taylor, Houston, Texas
- Rookie(s) of the Year: Freedom Brands - Jake Brown, Jake Morrow, Gene Boiseau, Phoenix, Ariz., Tony Knight and Kenneth Greer, Tupelo, Miss.
- MSO of the Year: Stonewall Group - Patrick Robey, Edson Ramirez, Midwest U.S.
- Terry Taylor Award: Robert and Keita Reid, Mansfield, Texas
- David M Lapps Award: Brian Greenley, Littleton, Colo.
Maaco also recognized franchisees regionally, who achieved outstanding performance in car count, sales and operational excellence with Regional Cup Awards.
Southern Region:
- Sean and Linda Baskin, Nashville, Tenn.
- Ron Hashemi, Southern, Calif.
- Greg Hill, Sandy, Utah
- Helmuth Mayer and Vikrant Bhatia, Wylie, Texas
- Philippe Vaamonde, Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
- Stan and Becky Piernick, New Braunfels, Texas
Northern Region:
- Frank and Lisa Felle, Chester, Virginia
- Wade MacKay, Dartmouth, NS
- Farhana Naz, Lawnside, N.J.
- Jeff Nichols, Lynchburg, Virginia
- Sam Patel, Schererville, Ind.
- Alex Ugrinovsky, Mt. Vernon, N. Y
- Jon and Vicki Veenendaal, Shoreline, Wash.
“Congratulations to all our award winners who delivered amazing results and exceeded expectations,” Chris Dawson, president of Maaco, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing this momentum into 2022 when we will be celebrating our brand’s 50th anniversary of business.”