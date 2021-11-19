Maaco Announces Annual Awards

Nov. 19, 2021—At its annual summit, Maaco recognized its top performing franchisees.

The following franchisees were recognized nationally, for their outstanding performance, leadership and operational excellence:

Maaco Cup Winner: Kevin Taylor, Houston, Texas

Rookie(s) of the Year: Freedom Brands - Jake Brown, Jake Morrow, Gene Boiseau, Phoenix, Ariz., Tony Knight and Kenneth Greer, Tupelo, Miss.

MSO of the Year: Stonewall Group - Patrick Robey, Edson Ramirez, Midwest U.S.

Terry Taylor Award: Robert and Keita Reid, Mansfield, Texas

David M Lapps Award: Brian Greenley, Littleton, Colo.

Maaco also recognized franchisees regionally, who achieved outstanding performance in car count, sales and operational excellence with Regional Cup Awards.

Southern Region:

Sean and Linda Baskin, Nashville, Tenn.

Ron Hashemi, Southern, Calif.

Greg Hill, Sandy, Utah

Helmuth Mayer and Vikrant Bhatia, Wylie, Texas

Philippe Vaamonde, Hialeah Gardens, Fla.

Stan and Becky Piernick, New Braunfels, Texas

Northern Region:

Frank and Lisa Felle, Chester, Virginia

Wade MacKay, Dartmouth, NS

Farhana Naz, Lawnside, N.J.

Jeff Nichols, Lynchburg, Virginia

Sam Patel, Schererville, Ind.

Alex Ugrinovsky, Mt. Vernon, N. Y

Jon and Vicki Veenendaal, Shoreline, Wash.

“Congratulations to all our award winners who delivered amazing results and exceeded expectations,” Chris Dawson, president of Maaco, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing this momentum into 2022 when we will be celebrating our brand’s 50th anniversary of business.”